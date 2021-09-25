In an interview with Cincy360, Big E spoke on the accomplishments of The New Day. Here’s what he had to say:

We believed in ourselves tremendously, but I can’t say I would have known. Especially considering how difficult things were getting off the ground. I don’t think I could have ever fathomed that Kofi would’ve had that KofiMania incredible run. I don’t think that I could’ve fathomed breaking records that stood for over 20 years in WWE. Becoming tag team champions for 483 days? Uninterrupted? That’s very, very rare and it’s a feat that we couldn’t have predicted.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Cincy360. H/T 411Mania.