During his interview with Cageside Seats, Dan Lambert spoke on which wrestlers influence his promo style. Here’s what he had to say:

Oh God, there are so many. It’s really hard to limit it. There are so many good guys. ‘The Rock’ and ‘Stone Cold’ going back-and-forth. Ric Flair. Just go back and watch an Arn Anderson promo. Really short, really simple, really concise. But, come on. I don’t mean to toot my own horn but toot-toot.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Cageside Seats. H/T 411Mania.