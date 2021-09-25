During her interview with Sportskeeda, Liv Morgan spoke on why she’s ready to be a top star. Here’s what she had to say:

I feel like the past two years of my career, I’ve had moments where I feel like I’ve had so much momentum and I’m just about to break through and then I don’t. I do feel this time is different. I like to think positively and I’m very glass half full. So when I look back, I’m like, maybe I wasn’t as ready as I thought. And that’s why I didn’t break through. You know? Even though I wanted it just the same, maybe I just wasn’t ready as a performer. But now I feel so much more like, I guess, well-rounded, that I’m just ready. I’m ready for that top spot. I’m ready to be that girl. And so I definitely feel like after Money in the Bank, I’m just gonna keep the momentum going until I’m SmackDown Women’s Champion.

I definitely want to focus on being a singles competitor right now. I feel like, just me personally in my career, I feel like that’s just where I am mentally at. I want to be in the same conversation as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Bayley. That’s my goal.