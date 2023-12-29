AEW superstar Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Gabby AF about younger talents in the promotion asking him for help. The Mad King states that while he appreciates being sought out he is very picky about who he chooses to help since sometimes people ask advice then do their own thing anyway .

No. I tell them to get away from me. They won’t listen, so I don’t even try. No, that was a joke. In a way. In a way, that was a joke. There is only certain people that I help. I’m very picky and choosy with my time and energy. People have known me to watch a match and then they’ll come and be like, ‘How was it?’ ‘Oh, I didn’t watch.’ They’ll be like, ‘Eddie, we know you watched.’ ‘Nah.’ I know the people and I know they’re just asking me for appearances. ‘Oh look, someone asked for advice.’ Then they’re not going to take it and still do whatever the fuck they want. Okay, cool. I know who is who, and I’m picky with who I help. Am I going to tell you who I help? No.

Kingston will battle Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic at tomorrow’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

