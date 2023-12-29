Sammy Guevara names the one thing he wishes he could change in AEW’s short history.

The Spanish Sex God spoke about his old Inner Circle comrades Santana and Ortiz, and how he believes the two should have won the AEW tag team titles.

I love those guys. If I could change one thing in AEW, I would have made them tag team champions. I know they’re not teaming anymore. One day, maybe they’ll get back together. They’re just so badass together, especially them in the Inner Circle. To be able to team with those guys, they’re such cool guys in the back and badass in the ring. A lot of respect for those guys.”

Santana and Ortiz have since split-up and are now working in AEW as singles-acts.

