During his appearance on AEW’s Unrestricted, Eddie Kingston revealed that his mother played a large role in his decision to join AEW over the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

My mom told me. I’m a mama’s boy in the sense of what she says goes. Like her opinion holds a lot of weight for me to point where I’ve been with girls who I thought I was in love with and my mother would be like, ‘I don’t think she’s good,’ and I’ll break up with them the next day. It’s just the way it is. My mother knows me better than anybody, and I was contacted by WWE. They contacted me, and it was humbling.

It was nice that they contacted me, but I was trying to think where should I go? And my mom was just like, ‘look, you won’t be happy at WWE.’ She goes, ‘I know you. You won’t be happy. You’ll probably get fired three weeks in,’ and I was like, ‘well Mom, it’s done. Looks like I’m going to AEW,’ and she was like, ‘OK, good’ and that was it. She was the deciding factor. There was a lot of things going for AEW, but she was the deciding the deciding factor of it all.