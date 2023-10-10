AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT will go head-to-head tomorrow night with stacked lineups, and Tony Khan has now announced via X that Dynamite will also have a “Buy In” pre-show that will see Eddie Kingston put the ROH World Championship and the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship on the line against Minoru Suzuki.

As previously reported, both shows will feature a commercial free first half-hour, while Dynamite will also have a ten-minute overrun time slot tomorrow night.

While NXT will is employing the services of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Paul Heyman and seemingly The Undertaker for tomorrow night’s show, AEW Dynamite will feature the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, plus a number of huge matches and massive stars advertised.