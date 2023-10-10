Next week’s Monday Night Raw will see Gunther put the Intercontinental Championship on the line, a huge rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from WWE Fastlane, Shinsuke Nakamura in his signature match-type, Rhea Ripley in action, and more.
Here is the updated lineup for next week’s episode of RAW following tonight’s show:
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Damian Priest & Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c)
- Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Bronson Reed
- Falls Count Anywhere: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler
- Piper Niven vs. Natalya