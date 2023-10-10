Tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite features a stacked lineup, with Adam Copeland’s debut match, three title matches, plus Christian Cage, MJF, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Jay White, and more advertised for the show.
Here is the updated lineup for this Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, set to emanate from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX:
- AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley
- #1 Contender for the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
- Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
- Adam Page vs. Jay White
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho
- Christian Cage to respond to Adam Copeland
- Toni Storm is ready for her close-up
- MJF to appear
- Buy In Match – ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
As previously noted, the first 30 minutes of the show will be commercial-free, and the broadcast will reportedly be allowed a ten-minute overrun as well.