Tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite features a stacked lineup, with Adam Copeland’s debut match, three title matches, plus Christian Cage, MJF, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Jay White, and more advertised for the show.

Here is the updated lineup for this Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, set to emanate from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, TX:

AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Rey Fenix (c) vs. Jon Moxley #1 Contender for the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

Adam Page vs. Jay White

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

Christian Cage to respond to Adam Copeland

Toni Storm is ready for her close-up

MJF to appear

Buy In Match – ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

As previously noted, the first 30 minutes of the show will be commercial-free, and the broadcast will reportedly be allowed a ten-minute overrun as well.