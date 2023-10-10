On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole continued his mean streak as an interviewer, asking Cody Rhodes some tough questions about whether he is content with tag team gold and afraid of going after Roman Reigns and the WWE Championship after having failed at WrestleMania.

Rhodes tried to dodge the question but was pressed by Cole, only for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to interrupt the interview, with new theme music.

Zayn congratulated both men on their title win, but then stated that he had mixed emotions and feels like he and Kevin Owens should be the champions. Kevin Owens, however, said that he had no mixed emotions and was not happy with Rhodes and Uso holding the titles. He issued a challenge for a title match, while taking a shot at Jey Uso being scared of losing the titles, but Cody accepted the challenge on his team’s behalf, making the match official for the main event.

In the main event of the show, Cody and Jey retained the titles over Sami & KO in a fantastic match following a ‘CO-DY ONE-D.’ All four men then shook hands as a mark of respect, followed by hugs and raised hands, with Owens finally accepting Uso.