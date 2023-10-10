The WWE Fastlane post-show press conference featured the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, have an absolute blast for fifteen-some minutes.

Plenty of jokes and even more giggles set abuzz the Internet Wrestling Community, both clips from the segment trending across X over the weekend, with some describing it as being the most entertaining wrestling-oriented piece of content all week.

WWE decided to capitalize on the viral clips and uploaded the full-length segment of Rhodes and Uso’s press conference shenanigans on YouTube, as you can check out below: