The latest episode ‘Being The Elite’ is now online. The episode, titled ‘Private Jet,’ featured The Young Bucks’ recent appearance on Hey! EW, Kenny Omega and Demetrious Johnson’s gaming showdown on Twitch, the BTE Championship and, you guessed it, a private jet.

Meanwhile, the cold open featured a surprising MJF appearance, who discussed standing up for The Elite on Twitter and called The Young Bucks the best tag team in the world. Kenny Omega then said that while he always thought MJF was a turd, the champion has transitioned into a great locker room leader. Omega and MJF put each other over, before Max whispered into Omega’s ear, “26 days, you fuckin’ b***h.”

He then turned back into his cheerful self and high-fived Matt and Nick before leaving.

Check out the full episode below: