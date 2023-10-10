Ahead of IMPACT Bound For Glory 2023, “Speedball” Mike Bailey spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Kevin Kellam to discuss his rivalry with Will Ospreay.

Bailey put over Ospreay and hailed him as the best wrestler in the world, saying,

“I know it’s a subjective notion, but is there anyone in the world, really, that’s having matches that are as good as Will Ospreay and has been doing that for just as long? There’s a lot of guys that are arguably on the same level, but no one has been doing it as consistently. Will Ospreay, he goes all around the world, insane schedule, and like every time — I mean, one of the best wrestlers in the world, which I realize is subjective, but to me, Will Ospreay is the best wrestler in the world and I think that I fit right there with him in that branch.”

Bailey then admitted that while it is hard to be unbiased when talking about oneself, he nonetheless lays the claim that he is the best in the world as well.

“It’s a very subjective notion to begin with and it’s even harder to be unbiased when talking about yourself, but every chance that I get to prove I am of the same caliber, I do it. I was in The Best of The Super Juniors this year, I made it to the semi-finals. I lost to Master Wato, who went on to win it, but at a coin toss, and any loss I’ve had against any world-caliber opponent was a loss at a coin toss. There are no matches that I could not have won and I am certain that I can be absolutely anyone in the world. There is no one that I cannot beat and that certainly includes the person that is, in my opinion, aside from me, the best wrestler in the world, Will Ospreay.”

(h/t Sportskeeda)