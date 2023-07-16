Eddie Kingston would love to have a big match at AEW All in or AEW All Out.

The Mad King spoke to the NJPW Press after his victory at this morning’s G1 Climax, where he defeated Shingo Takagi in the opening round of the tournament. Kingston begins by calling Takagi a truly tough opponent, and despite the win believes he will have to be better if he wants to win the tournament.

I can’t believe it. Oh my God. The dream lives on folks, the dream lives on. I’m not gonna lie, when I saw I was paired up against Shingo (Takagi), former IWGP World Champion, I was so nervous. I tried to play it off like I was cool. I was so nervous, he’s so good. I’m not gonna lie and sit here, yeah, I beat his ass, because I didn’t. I’m a little disappointed in my performance. The hernia surgery that I had before the tour in Japan started acting up after he gave me a knee to the gut. Holy — ouuu wow, it’s a lot of pain. No excuses though. I won, but I got lucky. I’m gonna have to do better against EVIL, that’s all I can say.

Kingston later says that he hopes to face Takagi again, then calls on his boss, Tony Khan, to book him a match with Takagi at AEW All In or AEW All Out.

Shingo, I’m not gonna talk a lot of trash and try to sell tickets. This is a sport so I’m gonna treat it like a sport. Thank you for the fight and I hope we do it again. I’m praying, Tony Khan, I’ll put you on the spot. Me and Shingo, All In or All Out… give us time. Me and Shingo will show the world strong style, King’s Road combined. Thank you Shingo. EVIL, ah, I gotta do better.

You can check out Kingston’s full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)