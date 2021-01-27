AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Fan Boy Nation to discuss a variety of topics, including how he’s trying to get company President Tony Khan to purchase him the New York Knicks so he can become the team’s new general manager. Hear what he had to say regarding his favorite NBA team below.

The times when I do get a chance to talk to [AEW President] Tony [Khan], because he’s very busy with everything, I’m trying to get him to buy the Knicks and make me the GM. If you make me the GM of the Knicks, Patrick Ewing is coming back to be the head coach and we’re gonna bring back bully ball. Get [Knicks owner James] Dolan out of there.

You can listen to Kingston’s full interview here, where he also hypes his upcoming matchup with Lance Archer on this evening’s Dynamite.

