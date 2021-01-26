WWE Hall of Famer Edge says his journey back to the WWE Title begins this Sunday at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As noted, Edge returned to WWE TV during last night’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW and announced that he will make his in-ring return during Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. He noted that he plans to win the Rumble Match and then go on to WrestleMania 37 to get back what he never lost, and what is rightfully his – the WWE Title. Edge took to Twitter today and said this year his journey is different.

“One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday,” he wrote.

The Rated R Superstar has been out of action since suffering a torn triceps during the loss to Randy Orton at the 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view last June. Edge came out of retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and then made his in-ring return to singles action at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Stay tuned for more on Edge’s WWE status. You can see his full tweet and RAW promo below:

