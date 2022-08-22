Edge did an interview with FOX News to discuss a wide range of topics to promote his A&E Biography: WWE Legends, episode.
During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about the effect Bret Hart’s advice during the Dini Petty Show had on him. Hart encouraged him to follow his dream but also ensured that he knew hard work was the only way to get ahead in professional wrestling.
“It was massive because he was WWF champion at that point. It was huge. And I considered him the best in the world, so for me to get that encouragement and also understanding that he couldn’t give me the answers to the test because there weren’t any answers, and there aren’t really any answers. You just have to go keep plugging away.”