WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently took to Twitter with major praise for MVP.

A fan tweeted that the leader of The Hurt Business and The Rated R Superstar have had two of the best WWE comeback years in recent memory. Edge responded and said MVP makes WWE better.

“And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better,” Edge wrote back to the fan.

MVP has not responded to the praise from Edge as of this writing. You can see Edge’s full tweet below:

And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better. https://t.co/9V4wOE4GGr — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 5, 2021

