During his interview with Fightful, Effy spoke on the increasing LGBTQ+ representation in wrestling. Here’s what she had to say:

Yeah, I think so. I’ve always been a believer that, and this is probably not the fairest way to put it, but everybody always says—because, here’s the thing. These promoters in the past, whatever, they’ve all had their own problems. But, if you are looking at wrestling as a purely capitalistic venture and you’re trying to sell tickets and trying to get people to stream, when you look at the 60s, 70s and 80s and the audiences were allowed to pay to go to wrestling shows and the audiences that were going to wrestling shows, that were selling the most tickets, they were of, probably, a little more of questionable belief and view system.

Because of that things like racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, they sell more tickets. When you can make the black man dance in this time, a promoter knows it does that. When you put the little gay boy out there in a dress, a promoter know they want to yell out and cause ruckus. When you’re thinking of it in that aspect, they were just trying to make money, and it doesn’t forgive any of it and it never will. But, when you look now, what we have done as an LGBTQ community, I was talking with Billy Dixon about it this weekend, we have stepped to our side and said, ‘If no one’s going to do it, we’re going to force our way in and we’re going to do it for ourselves. We’re going to clear our own path.’