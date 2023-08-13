NJPW has confirmed Enzo Amore (Real1) will be working the All Star Junior Festival on August 19.

The former WWE star will team with Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie to face Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi at All Star Junior Festival on August 19. NJPW issued the following:

“We’ve come to expect the unexpected when it comes to match announcements for All Star Junior Festival in Philly, and this latest bout is on brand indeed. Six man action will see Starboy Charlie, Jack Cartwheel and latest roster addition Real1 in the mix as they take on The DKC, Rich Swann and Ryusuke Taguchi. Taguchi and The DKC might have the better team cohesiveness of any of these six, but will that help their trio with Swann to take down a notorious WWE alum, the spectacular Cartwheel and a Starboy looking to break out?”

Here is the current lineup for the show:

All Star Junior USA Tournament: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

All Star Junior USA Tournament: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey

Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato

East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. El Desperado & MAO

Enzo Amore (Real1), Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann, The DKC, & Ryusuke Taguchi

YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker

