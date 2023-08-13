Tetsuya Naito made it to the finals of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Climax 33 Tournament and beat Kazuchika Okada to win it on Sunday morning after hitting Okada with Destino.

Because of the win, Naito has the G1 briefcase, giving him a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January. The current champion is SANADA.

Naito won the tournament for a third time, with it being his first in six years. He won D Block in the round-robin action with a 5-2 record before beating the likes of Hikuleo in the quarterfinals and Will Ospreay in the semifinals before going over Okada in the finals.