SANADA revealed coming out of the G1 Climax 33 Tournament that he worked it with an injury.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram to reveal he had a “distal biceps tendon tear” during the tournament, which started on July 15.

He went 7-0 record before losing to EVIL in the quarterfinals. He did work Sunday’s show by teaming with Taichi, DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru to face HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo).

SANADA will have some time to heal up as NJPW’s next show is on September 8th, although he is scheduled to compete at Impact Wrestling Emergence on August 27.