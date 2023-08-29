Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of Locked & Loaded.

During it, Bischoff talked about his belief that The Rock doesn’t have a reason to come back for one more WWE match, even if it’s for a bout with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

“The Rock’s not coming back. He’s making $15 million a movie. He’s got stunt doubles, and he’s so big right now. He’s not been in the ring and until you’ve been in the ring — and I haven’t so I’m not speaking from firsthand experience — but having been around it enough… When a performer or wrestler walks away from the business, whether they were injured or for whatever reason… That off time, it takes a long time to get your body into wrestling condition.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc