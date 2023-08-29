Adam Cole loves video games, and the top AEW superstar shared that love in front of 81,000 people at this past Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London.

The former multi-time champion paid homage to one of his favorite video game characters, Handsome Jack, from the hit-series ‘Borderlands.’ He recently took to X (Twitter) to comment on the gear he wore that highlighted the Handsome Jack character after teasing early last week that his gear would be special.

On the biggest night of my career in front of 81k people at #AEWAllIn, I had to pay tribute to the greatest Video Game villain of all time. The “God Damn Hero.” #HandsomeJack @Borderlands

Cole won the ROH tag team titles with MJF on the Zero-Hour pre-show, then competed in an epic main event against the Devil for the AEW world championship, where he came up short. Despite the loss, the two remain close on-screen friends. Check out his post below.