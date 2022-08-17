WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling and made interesting comments on AEW and WWE.

Bischoff has made special appearances for WWE and AEW in recent years. He noted to SHAK Wrestling that AEW is not competition to WWE, and told AEW President Tony Khan to “wake the F up.”

“Tony Khan refers to WWE not as WWE, but as ‘the competition.’ Tony. Wake the F up,” Bischoff said. “You are not competition. You have not taken any market share. Your audience is not growing on television. There is not even a comparison from a financial perspective in terms of revenue-generating conversation.”

Bischoff continued and said AEW isn’t even close to competing with WWE.

“So exactly how are you competitive if you’re not taking market share and you’re not even in the same conversation from a revenue point of view as a business? That’s the beginning and the end of the big competition conversation. You’re either taking market share or you’re not. You’re either equal to or closing in on your competitor’s revenue. And they’re not. They’re not even close,” he said.

Below is SHAK's full interview with Bischoff:

