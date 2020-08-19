Eric Bischoff On Rumors That Hulk Hogan Didn’t Want To Work With Bret Hart In 1998

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff shot down the idea that Hulk Hogan had The Ultimate Warrior brought to WCW so that he could avoid working with Bret Hart. Here’s what he had to say:

It was Hulk who came to me first, but I think the narrative about Hulk reaching out and convincing me to bring in Warrior so Hogan didn’t have to work with Bret, I mean look, the people who live in that world that believe that, that want to be on the ‘I Hate Hogan’ team so much that they’ll believe any kind of nonsense that fits that narrative, look, all Hogan would have had to have said with regard to Bret is, ‘No, I don’t want to work with him.’ That’s it. It wouldn’t require that Hulk do a duck and weave or a bob and weave move to bring in Ultimate Warrior to avoid me pressuring him to work with Bret. All Hulk would have had to say was, ‘Nah, not feeling it, brother.’ And that would have been the end of it. He wouldn’t have had to bring in another head case, not another, sorry Bret. Well. Ehem. He wouldn’t have had to bring in someone as challenging as Warrior, and with the reputation of Warrior, simply to put off or avoid altogether having to work with Bret Hart. That’s silly.

