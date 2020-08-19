Former WWE Star Blasts Vince McMahon on Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers, the former Curt Hawkins in WWE, took a shot at WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon during last night’s Impact Wrestling episode.

Myers blasted Vince during his promo at Willie Mack, to set up their singles match on next week’s Emergence Night 2 episode. Video from the segment can be seen below.

Myers expressed frustration for being fired by WWE while his wife was 6 months pregnant, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he’s always played by the rules but that got him nowhere in the business but fired.

“It disgusts me that major decisions in the business are being made by an out of touch 70 year old man in some goofy production meeting,” Myers said as he continued the promo.

Myers then declared that he is taking his career and the business as a whole into his own hands.

“You [Mack] and all of Impact Wrestling have been put on warning,” Myers said. “I am the most professional wrestler. Brian Myers.”

Myers returned to Impact in July after being released from WWE in April as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19.

"It disgusts me that major decisions in this business are made by some out of touch 70 year old man." @Myers_Wrestling hijacked @Willie_Mack's interview to get his message across. #Emergence #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Pk8eZOeTgY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2020

