During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on living a block away from Vince McMahon during part of his WWE run. Here’s what he had to say:

When I was in Stanford last year, I actually lived a block away from Vince McMahon. It was great. [His place] was a very exclusive condominium. It was always fun because I would be out walking my dog at night, and I’d see Vince come blasting around the corner. He drove like a f***ing mad man. He’d come zipping around the corner, dive down into the parking area. He lived right down the street from me.

I’d be sitting on the jet [to leave for SmackDown/Raw], and typically we’d be waiting for Vince to arrive. He’d come blowing up to that corporate jet like he was taking a pitstop at the Indy 500. He liked to drive.