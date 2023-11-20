Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Randy Orton, who is expected to return from back fusion surgery this week ahead of Survivor Series.

“I hope we see Randy back soon, man. To this day, somebody said, ‘Who is your favorite current performer?’ It’d have to be Randy Orton. He is so fluid and so believable in everything that he does. I just love watching him work in the ring. He is phenomenal and probably the last one of the last vestiges of that Attitude Era. What was the name of the faction? Flair was in it. Batista….Yeah, Evolution. That was a very cool time for Randy Orton, so I’m looking forward to seeing him return. I hope he’s got a good hope we can get another year or two out of Randy because he’s a phenomenal performer.”

