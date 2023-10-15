Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about AEW’s weak storylines and they rely on matches to advance feuds.

“I find the stories are weak. What are the people who are the most ardent supporters of including those in the company? What they refer to is a story is not a story. It’s an excuse for a match. The stories don’t have the arc, the drama, the vulnerability at the right point in time, the self-doubt at the right point in time. They don’t have the ingredients that actually make a story. They’re what’s referred to as a story to justify a match. And what beats are there in an arc? They’re not compelling. Boy meets girl. Boy loses girl. The boy gets the girl back. That’s a story. I’m just going to give a shit about it. Unless you make it a great love story. I’m almost tired of pointing it out because people only want to hear what they want—and formatting the show. You know, look, they started off hot with they started off with a hot star. When was the last time we saw Bryan Danielson in action? They did a better job of starting to format the show, but it’s still the stories. But what you and a lot of the fans call stories are just not great stories. They’re not compelling stories. They’re just not. And it’s one of the reasons why.”

