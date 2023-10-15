The following results are from the recent GCW Blood On The Hills 2 event that took place on Saturday night, courtesy of PWPonderings:

JCW World Championship Match: Jordan Oliver (c) def. Jordan Cruz to retain the JCW World Championship Lil’ Cholo def. Bobby Flaco GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships Thrussy (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & EFFY) def. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) & Bodhi Young Prodigy Jack Cartwheel def. Tony Deppen Sawyer Wreck def. Jimmy Lloyd GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian (c) def. Paul London to retain the GCW World Championship Santana Jackson def. JTG Arez & Gringo Loco def. Aramis & Rey Horus