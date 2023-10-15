Major League Wrestling held its TV tapings at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PwPonderings.com:

Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas and O’Shea Edwards) defeated The Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)

TJ Crawford defeats Nolo Kitano

Tiara James defeats Notorious Mimi

Griffin McCoy defeats Tracy Williams

Ichiban defeats Love Doug

Janai Kai defeats Riley Krowe

Mance Warner defeats Talon

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeats J Boujii

Ichiban defeats Jesus Rodriguez

Matt Cardona and Tom Lawlor defeat Bomaye Fight Club (Mr. Thomas and Alex Kane)

MLW Tag Team Championship Match: The Calling (RSP and Akira) (c) vs Second Gear Crew (Mathew Justice and Manders) ends in a no-contest