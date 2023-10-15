MLW was at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday night for an event titled Slaughterhouse that aired live on FITE.TV. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) defeated The Calling (Cannonball and Talon) in a Chamber of Horrors Match.

A video package announced that TJPW’s Miyu Yamashita will be joining MLW.

Salina de la Renta interviews Rocky Romero backstage about his upcoming Title vs. Title battle against AKIRA.

1 Called Manders challenges Rickey Shane Page to a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) defeats AKIRA in a match for the MLW World Middleweight Championship vs. NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship.

Rickey Shane Page (c) defeats 1 Called Manders in an MLW National Openweight Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Janai Kai (with Salina de la Renta) defeats Delmi Exo to win the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship.

Minoru Suzuki defeated Jacob Fatu.

Alex Kane (c) defends the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (with Mister Saint Laurent). After the match, Matt Cardona comes out and claims he should be the champion in Philadelphia. Kane ends up brawling with Lawlor and Cardona to close the show.