On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about the AEW All In event from Wembley Stadium that has sold 75,000 tickets ahead of it taking place next month. Here are the highlights:

On having AEW All In as a PPV a week before All Out on PPV:

“No, that would be, that, that would be, that wouldn’t be smart.”

On the challenges of holding back-to-back weekend PPVs:

I mean, it’s hard, and that’s gonna be physically, logistically difficult. But Wembley is gonna get so much buzz. There’s gonna be so many people talking about it. We’re gonna see a lot of videos from it. We’re gonna see a lot of social media traffic for it. All of that elevates the e w brand. And it certainly can’t hurt the pay-per-view coming up and most likely would help it. I would think it’s common sense. If you get people excited about your product, you’ve been able to showcase it in front of 70 or 75,000 people; there’s a great buzz about it. Hopefully, there’ll be a great buzz about it. There should be, unless it’s just, it’s a catastrophe inside of the ring, and I don’t see that happening. So you’ve got a great buzz. You’ve got a showcase event. You’ve got 70, 75,000 people. Um, damn. How could that hurt your pay-per-view? If anything, you would think that you would drag some of that audience who might not otherwise buy a new pay-per-view. Maybe they’re not quite convinced yet; they will be after this event. So no, I think it’s a net positive.”

On whether he thinks AEW All In can reach 90,000 tickets sold after selling 75,000:

“I don’t know. Well, they still have time, right? 20,000 tickets. Although the trajectory for ticket sales it’s taken ’em a while. I mean, they went from zero to 60,000 in what seems like about five minutes. It wasn’t five minutes, but it seemed like it, they went very, very fast, and then it kind of stopped and hovered around 63, 65,000 for quite a while, and now it’s back up again, uh, incrementally compared to the initial sales for the first ten days. You could argue that that’s one of the reasons that they have the successor haven’t because they, you know, Europe hasn’t seen Moxley and Chris Jericho and you know, Miro, and look at the abundance of names on that roster that Europe hasn’t seen now in 5, 6, 7 years. I don’t know. We’ll see. You know, they’re still only delivering 55,000, 75,000 viewers per week. So that would suggest that every single viewer that watches AEW bought a ticket. I don’t think so. I think there’s a percentage of those people that bought tickets, but I think a large percentage of that audience is coming to see talent that they fell in love with in we and they haven’t seen in five or six years. And you know, how you’ll know when I’m right or when I’m wrong is when they go back next year.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Strictly Business with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.