* Thea Hail defeated Lola Vice. After the match, Hail brought out Andre Chase for a Chase U celebration but they were interrupted to set up the next match

* Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeated Kale Dixon and Luca Crusifino

* Yulisa Leon defeated Stevie Turner

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Bryson Montana and Antoine Frazier

* Blair Davenport defeated Gigi Dolin. Davenport sent Dolin head-first into a ring post to quickly get a count out win. Dolin wanted the match to be re-started but they ended up having a pull apart brawl as several referees tried stopping them

* Javier Bernal came out with some trash talking on the people of Largo. He promised, once again, to never return but he was booed away

* Dijak defeated Scrypts

* Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights defeated Eddy Thorpe and Tiller Bucktrot

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton retained over Kelani Jordan. Jordan really shined tonight and made a bunch of new fans. Great match by both, best singles of the night

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and Axiom defeated NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee and Oro Mensah. This was a fun non-stop main event. Jakara Jackson tried to interfere at times to help Mensah but it backfired. After the match, everyone had a show of respect but Mensah didn’t want to play nice so they all took turns on him. The main event participants took photos and met fans at ringside while Mensah was still laid out

