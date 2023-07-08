GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Clean Up Man event tonight from Webster Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The show is set to air on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
Joey Janela vs. Charles Mason
Utami Hayashishita vs. Billie Starkz
GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel
John Wayne Murdoch vs. Cole Radrick
Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. The SAT (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo & Wil Maximo)
Nick Gage vs. Psycho Clown
GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Richard Holliday