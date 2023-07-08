GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Clean Up Man event tonight from Webster Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The show is set to air on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Joey Janela vs. Charles Mason

Utami Hayashishita vs. Billie Starkz

GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel

John Wayne Murdoch vs. Cole Radrick

Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers) vs. The SAT (Joel Maximo, Jose Maximo & Wil Maximo)

Nick Gage vs. Psycho Clown

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Richard Holliday