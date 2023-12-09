Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about the narrative that WCW would counterprogram WWE.

“It’s so funny that you ask that question because for so long, and I’m sure you’ve heard this. There was a narrative that everybody at Nitro, myself included, was sitting in the back watching Monday Night Raw, paying attention to everything that they were doing, trying to counter the program. I’ve always denied that, and I’m denying it again. And here, it’s pretty evident. I have put the match that you described on Nitro up against what we just saw. Suppose I was really concerned with counterprogramming Monday Night Raw. You could argue that I should have been, and I’d accept that argument and criticism. But I think this is just. Blows up in the face of all the internet wrestling community and the dirt sheet universe that suggested and still suggests that, you know, all we ever did was focus on Monday Night Raw and pay attention to what they were doing. It’s not true. Said it a million times, and now we’re seeing a show that proves the point.”

