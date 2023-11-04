Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about whether he thinks a title belt is simply a prop:

“I mean, it’s a tool. Right. It’s a tool that one uses as stakes. So in the sense that the belt is what everybody should be striving for and is inherently the stakes in just about any storyline. One could argue that, technically, he would be right. But to diminish the value of the title as it relates to how important it is for states and how important it is that the stakes matter. Therefore, it is important that the titles matter, which is really the issue that I think most people have with that comment. And I think it was really a reflection of Vince Russo’s feelings that, you know, belts are just belts. And yes, you can switch them back and forth, and it doesn’t really matter. That’s what I think people take exception to. And I think that’s flawed thinking at the very least.”

