Trinity will defend her Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at TNA Hard to Kill on January 13, 2024, the first event to take place under the TNA banner now that Impact Wrestling is rebranding.

Trinity successfully retained her title against Deonna Purrazzo at Impact’s Turning Point special in the United Kingdom on Friday night, where Gail Kim served as the special guest referee for the match. After the match, there was a confrontation between Purrazzo and Kim, which ended with Kim delivering Eat Defeat to Purrazzo.

Grace earned the title shot by winning the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at last month’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view. The event will be held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

TNA Champion Alex Shelley vs. Moose will headline the show.