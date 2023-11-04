Bryan Danielson is sidelined due to a broken orbital bone he suffered during a recent match with Andrade on Collision. Danielson sustained early on in his match against Andrade on Collision.

Danielson told a few people that the injury happened during the opening collar and elbow tie-up when he accidentally caught a forearm or elbow. He had surgery for it and will be out of action until later this year.

Danielson, who had suffered a broken arm during his wrestling match against Kazuchika Okada at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event in June, issued a challenge to Okada through a pre-recorded video that was broadcasted during today’s NJPW Power Struggle show. The challenge was for a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, 2024.

It is worth noting that Danielson beat Okada at Forbidden Door in June.