Bryan Danielson is sidelined due to a broken orbital bone he suffered during a recent match with Andrade on Collision. Danielson sustained early on in his match against Andrade on Collision.
Danielson told a few people that the injury happened during the opening collar and elbow tie-up when he accidentally caught a forearm or elbow. He had surgery for it and will be out of action until later this year.
Danielson, who had suffered a broken arm during his wrestling match against Kazuchika Okada at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event in June, issued a challenge to Okada through a pre-recorded video that was broadcasted during today’s NJPW Power Struggle show. The challenge was for a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4, 2024.
It is worth noting that Danielson beat Okada at Forbidden Door in June.
An eye for an eye, an arm for an arm on the mind of the American Dragon!@bryandanielson has challenged @rainmakerXokada for Wrestle Kingdom 18!
