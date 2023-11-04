The 2023 WWE Crown Jewel premium live event will air live today from Saudi Arabia.

Top matches for today include WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul, and John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa.

It looks like tonight’s show will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 12pm ET, airing live and for free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock and the WWE Network. Check out our predictions for the show here.

As a reminder, The main show will then begin at 1 pm. Be sure to join us for our live coverage and your Viewing Party at 12 p.m. You can check back on the front page of this website for links to our coverage posts.

Below is the current card for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 PLE with matches:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh – Pre-Show Match