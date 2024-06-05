Last night NXT held its latest episode of programming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This was the final episode of the yellow-and-black brand before this Sunday’s Battleground event in Las Vegas.

Fightful Select has since released a report revealing several backstage notes from the show.

-Shawn Michaels stepped in for Jacy Jayne during rehearsals to keep her return a secret. She had been out of action since April, and had recovered quicker than originally anticipated, hence the protective mask she wore.

-There were no rundowns distributed for yesterday’s show. Some in the production staff were given blank sheets before the doors opened.

-Ethan Page’s promo work was widely praised by NXT officials.

-The UFC Octagon was pitched for Battleground this Sunday, but logistical issues kept that from happening. Fans should expect a heavy UFC presence as Battleground takes place from the Apex in Las Vegas.

-Other than Jordynne Grace no other TNA talents were backstage for the NXT taping.

-Vic Joseph was also showered with praise for his selling of the Brooks Jensen angle. It is not known at this time if Jensen will do something with TNA as previously teased.