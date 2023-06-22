“Speedball” Mike Bailey is not your typical gamer.

The IMPACT star and former X-Division Champion spoke with Wrestling Headlines to promote upcoming events for the company, and discuss a number of marquee topics surrounding the industry. One subject that was brought up was IMPACT potentially launching their own video game to compete with the WWE 2K series and the AEW Fight Forever release coming later this month.

Bailey, who streams on Twitch when he’s not tearing it up in the ring, says that a traditional wrestling video game wouldn’t be as exciting since IMPACT is such a unique promotion. He pitches for aw wrestling game to carry the same mechanics as a WWE 2K, but with an open world setting similar to the popular Elder Scrolls game, Skyrim.

So this is what I want for a wrestling video game. I think Impact has done a great job setting itself apart and being different, and I think the world of professional wrestling is immersive, right? It goes beyond the matches and just the sports, and I think everyone enjoys storyline mode, but I think there is a certain way to that we could push that way further. I mean, I think a great Impact wrestling video game would be kind of be like the wrestling 2K games meets Skyrim and I think you could have a juicy middle section of that.

IMPACT has not had a video game release since the TNA games back in the early 2010s. What do you think of Bailey’s pitch? Sound off in the comments or check out his full interview below.

