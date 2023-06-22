Xavier Woods names some dream opponents for the New Day.

The WWE star spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, where he tells host Mark Andrews what he hopes will come of the New Day’s upcoming ten-year anniversary.

I feel like the ten-year anniversary for New Day, my magic wand wish would be we get to go to Tokyo for a week. Spend time in Tokyo arcades for a full week hanging out.

Woods would get asked about possibly competing for NJPW in that time they go to Japan. He says he would love to wrestle everybody.

As much as we can get. Especially if we can work at other places now. I’m trying to wrestle everybody.

When dream matches got brought up, Woods says there are a lot of people he wants to get in the ring with, but names The Elite (Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, Adam Page) as his top choice.

There are so many names on the list. It feels weird to start anywhere because I want to start everywhere. If we could legit branch out and wrestle other teams, obviously, the Young Bucks. We’d love a six-man with the Elite. There are so many people. I can’t name them.

While it wasn’t a showdown in the ring, the New Day and The Elite did face off in a Street Fighter V showdown five years ago. Check out Woods’ full interview here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)