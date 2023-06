Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the legendary wrestler compared Logan Paul to Shane McMahon for taking risks in his wrestling career.

“I expect he’ll [Paul] try, he reminds me of Shane McMahon. He’s not afraid of anything. So I think he’ll be a great contribution. I mean, those ladder matches are tough. You know, I took a lot of bumps in [those], and I’ve only been in a couple of them. But I don’t give them.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc