Mark Henry made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled being upset about a prank where he threatened to quit WWE after Vince McMahon disrespected him with the prank.

The prank was in 2011 when McMahon sent him to the ring at the end of a show to wrestle Sin Cara. Henry waited for McMahon to come out to make the match with Cara, but McMahon never came out and left the arena in a limo.

“I felt disrespected, I feel trivialized. Out of all the work that I did, like all of the sacrificing, and you people say, ‘Oh, you got paid a lot of money.’ You know what, man, I didn’t get paid enough money to dummy down my pride and my respect as a man. Ain’t no price for that. And when that happened, I felt like, ‘Okay, I’m expendable, I’m useless to them. They don’t respect me.’ Being that I am a man and that I was able to say my piece to Vince and everybody involved, like, ‘Just know who I am, because that won’t ever happen again. If it does, like us talking will not be an option. And I quit.’” “He [Vince McMahon] said that he thought it was funny. And they wanted to get to the cars and get to the airport. And that was gonna give them time to get out of there without any traffic. Not thinking, ‘How’s Mark gonna feel after this?'”

