A big Falls Count Anywhere match has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

The match will see Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner doing battle. The two have been feuding on NXT 2.0 for several weeks. This week’s show saw Sikoa issue the challenge and while Mr. Stone denied the challenge, Wagner spoke over him and accepted.

The Alba Fyre vs. Lash Legend feud will also continue next week as the two lock up for another singles match. This is another feud that has carried on for weeks. Fyre defeated Legend by DQ on June 14. A similar feud that will continue next week is Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton, but it wasn’t clear if they will face off in a match next Tuesday, or perhaps some sort of angle.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be in action next week, but the title will not be on the line. Rose will face Sarray, who is looking to earn a title match. Sarray, the school girl version, confronted Toxic Attraction on this week’s show and said she missed last week’s Battle Royal because she was in the UK, so she wants her title shot. After some taunting, Rose said she won’t forget when Sarray tried to rearrange her face, so they’re on for next week and she doesn’t care which version of Sarray shows up.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode:

* Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

* Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

