Fans Speculate on WWE NXT Title Change After Photo Is Posted, Triple H on Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee, Video Preview

Karrion Kross and WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee did not appear on tonight’s “Takeover: XXX” go-home edition of NXT on the USA Network, but WWE did air a lengthy video package to promote Saturday’s match.
Triple H re-tweeted the video and told fans they don’t want to miss the match. The video package includes Metallica’s “Moth Into Flame” single, which is the Takeover theme song.
“You will NOT want to miss this!!!! Saturday night. @WWENetwork #NXTTakeOver: XXX @Metallica #WWENXT,” he wrote.
Kross also tweeted after the promo aired and wrote, “We’re playing for keeps now.”
“Father Time catches up with us all. VIII • XXII • MMXX : #Doomsday,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.
On a related note, fans on Twitter were speculating that the WWE Shop Twitter account may have spoiled Kross vs. Lee by posting an advertisement that featured Kross and Scarlett, with the NXT Title belt over Kross’ shoulder.
While WWE Shop deleted the post shortly after making it, it’s likely that this was not a slip-up as the official NXT Instagram account posted the same graphic 4 days ago and it is still live as of this writing.
The NXT Instagram graphic is captioned with, “Tick tock. Is it only a matter of time? [red X emoji] [hourglass emoji] [skull emoji] #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver”
Below is the full promo for Kross vs. Lee, along with the graphics with Kross and Scarlett, plus Triple H’s comments:
You will NOT want to miss this!!!!
Saturday night. @WWENetwork #NXTTakeOver: XXX@Metallica #WWENXT https://t.co/xYc2eCNzcW
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2020
We’re playing for keeps now. https://t.co/lVhFefm6Fy
— ⏳ Karrion Kross ❌ (@WWEKarrionKross) August 20, 2020
Father Time catches up with us all.
VIII • XXII • MMXX : #Doomsday https://t.co/z1fyogyzwS
— ⏳ Karrion Kross ❌ (@WWEKarrionKross) August 20, 2020
WWE Shop shared this image tonight. Possible sign of things to come? pic.twitter.com/mKgzkiSZga
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 20, 2020
