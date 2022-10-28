Tonight’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event will air live from the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

The event will air live on FITE TV, starting at 7:30pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will begin at 8pm ET, and we will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Three-Way Match for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Aussie Open (c)

NYC Street Fight for the Provisional KOPW Title

El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi (c)

SWA World Title Match

KiLynn King vs. Mayu Iwatani (c)

The Bullet Club (Juice Robinson and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White) vs. Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston

Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

Chaos (Rocky Romero and Yoh) vs. House of Torture (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Sho and Yujiro Takahashi)

Shota Umino, Homicide and Wheeler Yuta vs. The WCWC and Tom Lawlor

Kickoff Match

Kylie Rae and Tiara James vs. Waka Tsukiyama and Mina Shirakawa

