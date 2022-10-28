On Friday, tickets will go on sale for an AEW Dynamite event from the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO on December 28th and The Forum in Los Angeles, CA on January 11th. The promotion will also tape an episode of Rampage on these nights.

Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern on AEWTix.com.

LOS ANGELES we're coming back! #AEW returns to the City Of Angels for #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage debut on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at @thekiaforum! 🎟️ Tickets (starting at $30+fees) are on sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am PT https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/ulYHAUartR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2022